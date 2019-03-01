Magic's Melvin Frazier: Recalled from G League
Frazier was recalled from the G League on Friday.
Frazier has spent most of his time in the G League this season, but he's been able to collect 15 total minutes since Feb. 9, racking up 12 points and two rebounds. It remains unlikely that he'll become fantasy relevant this season.
