Frazier recorded 15 points (5-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes during Thursday's 110-97 win over the Maine Celtics.

Frazier's game-high five offensive rebounds and season-high four three-pointers made helped him post his sixth double-double of the season Thursday. However, he still posted a minus-five point differential in the loss.