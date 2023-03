Frazier (back) tallied 11 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 31 minutes during Monday's 122-93 loss to the Cruise.

Frazier returned to the lineup Monday after missing the previous game with a back injury. His rebounding total was far less than his 7.3 average for the season.