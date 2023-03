Frazier recorded 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 121-104 loss to the Stockton Kings.

Frazier returned to the lineup Tuesday after missing the previous game with a hand injury. He started for just the fourth time this season and played a team high in minutes.