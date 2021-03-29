Coach Steve Clifford said Carter-Williams (knee) will be available for Tuesday's game against the Clippers, jake reports.
The 29-year-old suffered a bruised knee during Sunday's matchup with the Lakers, but it won't affect his availability for Tuesday's matchup with the Clippers. Carter-Williams should take up his usual spot in the starting five for Orlando.
