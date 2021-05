Bamba is expected to start Wednesday against the Celtics.

Bamba will start for the Magic with Wendell Carter (eye) listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest. The former Texas standout center is coming off one of the best game's in his career as he recorded a season-high 22 points and 15 rebounds against the Pistons. Expect the center the receive around 30 minutes of action if Carter is forced to miss Wednesday's game.