Banchero scored nine points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3 Pt, 3-3 FT) with five rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes against the Spurs on Thursday. He also added three steals.

Banchero didn't shoot the ball particularly well on Thursday night, but he did show his versatility by contributing in multiple stat categories. He stole a pass from Deven Vassell early in the first quarter and also recorded a steal in both the second and third quarters. Banchero dished out three assists as well, including a nice pass to Jalen Suggs for a three in the third quarter to tie the game. On the downside, the 2022 first-round pick was charged with four personal fouls in three quarters of action.