Banchero racked up nine points (4-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal across 29 minutes during Saturday's 112-89 victory over the Cavaliers in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Banchero struggled to find an offensive rhythm and scored his fewest points since Nov. 29, but the Magic still evened the series at 2-2. The budding superstar averaged 25.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 37.0 minutes over the first three matchups of the opening-round series and scored in single digits only twice during the regular season.