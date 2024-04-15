Banchero registered 26 points (8-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 11 rebounds and seven assists across 35 minutes during Sunday's 113-88 win over the Bucks.

Banchero rounded out the regular season by putting forth an all-around showing for Orlando, leading all players in Sunday's contest in points, rebounds and assists while ending three dimes shy of a triple-double in a blowout victory. Banchero recorded at least 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in five outings, posting two straight games with 20 points, 10 boards and five dimes to conclude the regular season.