Banchero supplied 39 points (14-24 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds and four assists over 38 minutes during Tuesday's 104-103 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Banchero's 39 points mark a new career high in the postseason, and this was a terrific bounce-back performance after he was held to nine points in Game 4 on Saturday. Banchero has been terrific in his first ever playoff series, posting averages of 24.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.2 three-pointers through five games.