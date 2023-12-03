Banchero produced 19 points (6-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 129-101 loss to the Nets.

Banchero was one of the few bright spots offensively in a 28-point loss for the Magic, as he finished just two assists away from recording a triple-double. That has been the case in each of Orlando's last two games, and while he has been operating as the Magic's second offensive threat behind the red-hot Franz Wagner, he's finding ways to make an impact in other areas. Through his last five outings, Banchero is averaging 19.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.