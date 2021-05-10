Hampton played 29 minutes off the bench and contributed 19 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and three assists in the 128-96 loss Sunday to the Timberwolves.

With the Magic getting blown out from the opening quarter on, the reserves saw some extended playing time as Hampton led the way in scoring. Hampton has been pretty consistent in the scoring column over his last five games averaging 17.4 points while shooting 47.8 percent from the floor. He also has his first two career double-doubles over that span.