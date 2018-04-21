Ross registered 8.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 24 games played with the Magic in 2017-18.

Ross' 2017-18 campaign was filled with injuries as he appeared in a career low 24 games. Still, the former first-round pick was somewhat productive when he played. Ross' best game was early in the year when he poured in 22 points at Minnesota on Nov. 22. The 26-year-old will be entering the final year of his contract next season.