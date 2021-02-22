Ross registered 17 points (7-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists across 32 minutes off the bench in Sunday's win over the Pistons.

Ross ended as the Magic's third-highest scorer Sunday, but that has been a constant trend in recent games since Ross is currently playing his best basketball of the season. He's been a reliable scoring threat for Orlando in recent weeks and has scored in double digits in eight straight contests, averaging 20.9 points per game in that span. He has scored at least 20 points in five of those eight appearances.