Magic's Terrence Ross: Scores 23 off bench
Ross finished with 23 points (8-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 31 minutes in a 110-101 loss to the Bucks on Monday.
Ross scored more than 20 points for the third consecutive game, finishing with the second most points on his team while playing starters minutes off the bench. Ross actually had a season high point total in the contest thanks to an efficient scoring day from deep. He'll continue to play a vital role coming off the bench Wednesday against the Lakers.
