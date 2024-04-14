Carter (back) has been cleared to play Sunday versus Milwaukee, but he is is not in the starting lineup.
It appears that Carter could profile as an emergency alternative Sunday, or operate on a limited workload after being limited to just four minutes of action while attempting to play through his ongoing back injury during Friday's loss to Philadelphia. Jonathan Isaac will run with the first unit against Milwaukee.
