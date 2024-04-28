Carter provided 11 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes during Saturday's 112-89 win over Cleveland in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Carter started both wins in Orlando after coming off the bench during the two losses in Cleveland. The big man totaled just 11 points on 21.4 percent shooting through the first three games, so his efficient offensive production was a surprising bright spot for the Magic. Jonathan Isaac, who Carter replaced in the starting lineup, popped for 14 points, seven boards and two blocks during the Game 4 win, so it's safe to assume both players are more comfortable in their current roles.