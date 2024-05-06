Carter produced 13 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and three steals across 35 minutes during Sunday's 106-94 loss to Cleveland in Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Carter started each of Orlando's final five games of the series and scored in double digits in three of those starts, so it's safe to say he was an upgrade over Jonathan Isaac, who started in the first two contests. Across his five starts in the series, Carter averaged 8.8 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.