Carter will play a reserve role in Saturday's Game 1 matchup with the Cavaliers.
Carter was nursing back issues heading into the playoffs and also came off the bench in Orlando's regular season finale. He was not on the injury report heading into Game 1, so it is unclear if the decision has anything to do with his back. Jonathan Isaac will again start at center in his place.
More News
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Available but not starting•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Game-time decision Sunday•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Iffy against Milwaukee•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Limited to four minutes by injury•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Heads to locker room•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Sniffs double-double•