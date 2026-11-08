Carter registered 19 points (6-12 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-9 FT), 11 rebounds and two blocks across 40 minutes in Saturday's 126-119 overtime loss to the Warriors.

Carter delivered a strong fantasy performance, posting his second consecutive double-double while also tying season-high marks in both made three-pointers and blocks. Carter has found a way to get it done on both ends of the floor this season, and he's recorded either double-digit points or double-digit rebounds in all but one of his nine outings in 2026-27. He's averaging 14.8 points and 9.6 boards per contest and is emerging as a reliable middle-tier option at center.