Carter amassed 15 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 121-116 loss to Philadelphia.

Carter has scored in double figures in three consecutive games, averaging 12.3 points and 6.3 rebounds during that stretch. The veteran center has also connected on multiple three-pointers for the first time in November, providing an additional dimension to his offensive production. With Paolo Banchero (ankle) sidelined, Carter should continue seeing consistent minutes in Orlando's frontcourt, offering steady fantasy value in points and rebounds.