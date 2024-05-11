Carter will undergo surgery to stabilize the third metacarpal in his left hand, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reported Saturday. Carter is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2024-25 season.

In simpler terms, Carter will have a procedure to fully fix his left hand -- the same hand he sustained a fractured middle finger on early this season -- and is expected to be ready for the 2024-25 campaign. Carter missed a month and a half after sustaining the injury in November -- which required surgery -- but was able to return and appear in 55 games (48 starts) overall. He's set for re-evaluation four weeks after the procedure.