Carter logged 17 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Saturday's 116-91 win over Washington.

Carter bounced back on the offensive end after averaging 8.7 points per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the field in his previous three appearances. The big man has scored in double figures in five of his last 10 outings, averaging 11.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.7 steals across 31.7 minutes per showing over that stretch.