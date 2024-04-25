Carter is in the starting lineup to face the Cavaliers on Thursday, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Carter was the starting center for the majority of the regular season, and he will slot back into that role as the Magic attempt to shake things up ahead of a pivotal Game 3 at home. Carter has averaged 10.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in a starting role this season.
More News
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Coming off bench•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Available but not starting•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Game-time decision Sunday•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Iffy against Milwaukee•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Limited to four minutes by injury•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Heads to locker room•