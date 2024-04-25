Share Video

Carter is in the starting lineup to face the Cavaliers on Thursday, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Carter was the starting center for the majority of the regular season, and he will slot back into that role as the Magic attempt to shake things up ahead of a pivotal Game 3 at home. Carter has averaged 10.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in a starting role this season.

