Carter closed Tuesday's 104-103 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with seven points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal across 33 minutes.

Despite a quiet night offensively, Carter still had a big impact on the game, particularly on the boards and on the defensive end. He's had a tough series overall, however, as he's averaging just 5.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists through the first five games.