Carter (back) is a game-time decision for Sunday's game against Milwaukee, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Carter's status is a swing factor for a contest with substantial meaning in the Eastern Conference standings, as Orlando is currently in a three-way tie for the fifth seed with a chance of slipping into the Play-In Tournament. Moritz Wagner is averaging 12.8 points and 5.0 rebounds in 21.1 minutes across 27 contests in which Carter has been unavailable this season.