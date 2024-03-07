Carter (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Knicks.
Carter was held out of Wednesday's game against the Wizards with right knee soreness, allowing Goga Bitadze to start and play 25 minutes. If Carter ends up taking the floor Friday, expect him to reclaim his starting spot.
More News
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Won't play against Washington•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Comes close to double-double•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Plays well in win•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Posts double-double•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Records double-double Saturday•