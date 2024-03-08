Carter (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Knicks.
Carter will return to action Friday after missing Wednesday's win over Washington and will likely push Goga Bitadze to a bench role. Before his absence, Carter had scored in double figures in nine of his last 11 appearances, averaging 13.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 26.4 minutes during that stretch.
