Carter recorded 13 points (5-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 28 minutes during Sunday's 111-97 loss to the Pacers.

Carter's 15 rebounds marked a season high for the veteran. Although he's flirted with double-digit rebound totals several times, he's eclipsed that milestone just five times this season. Carter is nursing a persistent knee injury that's kept him on the injury report, so it's wise to confirm his status to ensure his presence in the starting lineup.