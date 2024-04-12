Carter is questionable to return to Friday's game against the 76ers due to back spasms.
Carter exited in the first half after experiencing back spasms and went straight to the locker room. Moritz Wagner and Goga Bitadze would be in line for more chances at center if Carter is unable to return.
