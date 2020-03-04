Marcus Derrickson: Cut loose by Skyhawks
The Skyhawks waived Derrickson on Tuesday.
Derrickson's waiving comes as a bit of a surprise given how large his role has been for the SkyHawks this season. Over 40 games (37 starts), the 6-foot-7 forward has averaged 13.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 27.8 minutes per contest during the 2019-20 campaign.
