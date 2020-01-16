Marcus Derrickson: Modest production in loss
Derrickson had nine points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 21 minutes in Wednesday's G League loss to Grand Rapids.
Derrickson served as a starter for Wednesday's game, but he failed to generate much production as the Skyhawks couldn't secure the win. The 23-year-old is averaging 13.2 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...