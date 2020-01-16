Derrickson had nine points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 21 minutes in Wednesday's G League loss to Grand Rapids.

Derrickson served as a starter for Wednesday's game, but he failed to generate much production as the Skyhawks couldn't secure the win. The 23-year-old is averaging 13.2 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.