Marcus Derrickson: Records double-double Tuesday
Derrickson had 24 points (10-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists over 30 minutes in Tuesday's G League win against Rio Grande Valley.
Derrickson had his second-highest field goal percentage of the season Tuesday as he shot 66.7 percent from the floor, resulting in a productive night despite committing six turnovers and fouling out. The 6-foot-7 forward is averaging 13.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game this season.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...