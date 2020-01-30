Derrickson had 24 points (10-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists over 30 minutes in Tuesday's G League win against Rio Grande Valley.

Derrickson had his second-highest field goal percentage of the season Tuesday as he shot 66.7 percent from the floor, resulting in a productive night despite committing six turnovers and fouling out. The 6-foot-7 forward is averaging 13.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game this season.