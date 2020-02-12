Marcus Derrickson: Solid stat line in loss
Derrickson had 17 points (4-11 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and four assists over 37 minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to Wisconsin.
Derrickson saw a slight uptick in minutes Tuesday as the Skyhawks had limited options off the bench, and he still managed to have a productive game despite converting on just 36.4 percent of his field goal attempts. The 24-year-old is averaging 13.9 PPG and 5.2 RPG this season.
