Derrickson had 30 points (11-23 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two steals and one assist over 35 minutes in Sunday's G League loss to Maine.

Derrickson's usage has increased in recent games, and Sunday's strong performance marked his second-highest scoring total of the season. The 23-year-old is averaging 14.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.