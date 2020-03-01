Marcus Derrickson: Effective against Greensboro
Derrickson had 12 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal over 34 minutes in Saturday's G League win against Greensboro.
Despite playing primarily out of the starting five this season, Derrickson has struggled to generate much consistency. The 24-year-old has now recorded double-digit point totals in back-to-back games, although it's unclear what role he'll play going forward given his past usage.
More News
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...