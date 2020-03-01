Derrickson had 12 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal over 34 minutes in Saturday's G League win against Greensboro.

Despite playing primarily out of the starting five this season, Derrickson has struggled to generate much consistency. The 24-year-old has now recorded double-digit point totals in back-to-back games, although it's unclear what role he'll play going forward given his past usage.