Thornton's 10-day contract with the Cavaliers expired Monday, Sam Amico of Fox Sports Ohio reports.

There has been no indication that the Cavaliers plan on re-signing Thornton, so the team will have two open spots on the roster. Thornton, who is still waiting on his NBA debut after failing to appear in any games during his stint with the Cavaliers, will presumably head back to Cleveland's G League affiliate in Canton. Over 42 games with the Charge this season, Thornton is averaging 19 points (on 41.5 percent shooting from the field), 3.5 three-pointers, 3.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 36.0 minutes per contest.