Marcus Thornton: Consistent scorer
Thornton provided 26 points (10-25 FG, 2-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, four rebounds and two steals during Tuesday's win over Delaware.
The 25-year-old guard shot very poorly from behind the arc Tuesday but was still able to reach the 26-point mark. All season long, Thornton has been a consistent scorer for the Charge, constantly producing double-digit scoring performances. During his second season in the G-League, the William & Mary product is currently averaging an impressive 18.8 points.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...