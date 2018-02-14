Thornton provided 26 points (10-25 FG, 2-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, four rebounds and two steals during Tuesday's win over Delaware.

The 25-year-old guard shot very poorly from behind the arc Tuesday but was still able to reach the 26-point mark. All season long, Thornton has been a consistent scorer for the Charge, constantly producing double-digit scoring performances. During his second season in the G-League, the William & Mary product is currently averaging an impressive 18.8 points.