Marcus Thornton: Streak continues
Thornton added 12 points (5-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists and one steal during Sunday's 112-108 home loss to Erie.
The streak continues for Thornton as he has scored in double figures in every game played since dropping only eight points on Jan. 12. During his second stint in the G League, the former William & Mary star is averaging an impressive 18.7 points and 3.2 assists across 45 games with Canton this season.
