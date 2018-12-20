Markel Crawford: Receives full compliment of minutes
Crawford (foot) scored six points (3-9 FG) and registered three assists along with one rebound in the win Wednesday over Raptors 905.
Crawford played 25 minutes in his return to the court after missing the previous three games. Given the 24-year-old received his full compliment of minutes, it seems likely Crawford is back to full health. The shooting guard is averaging 10.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists through 16 games this season.
