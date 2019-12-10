Teague tallied 25 points (11-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Monday's 111-92 G League win over Agua Caliente.

Teague played a season-high 37 minutes Wednesday as a result of Josh Jackson's one-game suspension for violating team rules. As Jackson is a high-volume shooter, there were more shots to go around, and Teague benefitted, efficiently scoring a season-high 25 points. Unfortunately for Teague's production, Jackson's one-game absence has come and gone, and he'll return to his usual role next game, likely knocking Teague's minutes back down, although his recent success may put him first in the running for a handful of spare minutes allocated to bench players each game.