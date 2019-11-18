Teague scored 13 points (6-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added one assist across 13 minutes during Friday's 125-110 win over Stockton.

Teague was a model of efficiency Friday, hitting every shot he took. He was unable to contribute much more, adding a single assist to the rest of his stat sheet. While the 26-year-old scored 16 points, the shooting performance figures to be an anomaly. Moving forward, Teague will continue to provide an outlet of scoring off the bench for the Hustle, but he won't add much value outside of that for fantasy purposes.