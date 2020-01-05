Cleveland tallied 29 points (12-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) along with seven rebounds and two steals in a victory over South Bay on Saturday.

Cleveland had a hot hand in the win, setting a season high with 12 made field goals. He has stepped up his production from deep of late, drilling three three-pointers in three consecutive games after hitting only 12 treys in his first 20 contests combined.