Marjanovic posted 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds across 16 minutes in Thursday's 124-117 overtime win over the Nuggets.

Marjanovic excelled in the Orlando bubble when Kristaps Porzingis was absent, but he's not being utilized as much in 2021. He's had two DNP-CD designations already this season, and it appears that his future production will remain scant. Still, his imposing 7-4 frame is a size mismatch for any team, and he can stretch the floor with a decent mid-range jumper.