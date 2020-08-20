Marjanovic totaled 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and one assist in just 10 minutes during Wednesday's 127-114 victory over the Clippers.

Marjanovic was used sparingly, but he still managed to make a noticeable impact. He certainly has the ability to put up numbers in a hurry, and based on what we've seen thus far, he should continue seeing some action off the bench.