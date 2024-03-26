Gafford ended with 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, five blocks and two steals over 27 minutes during Monday's 115-105 victory over the Jazz.

Gafford tallied seven combined steals and blocks, capping off another impressive performance. After an up-and-down start to his career in Dallas, Gafford has been a revelation over the past two weeks, putting up first-round value with averages of 14.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.5 blocks. It appears he is locked in as the preferred starting center, a welcome sight for anyone lucky enough to have him on their roster.