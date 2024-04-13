Gafford is out for Sunday's game against the Thunder due to right elbow soreness.

The Mavericks have already clinched a postseason berth and a matchup against the Clippers in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, so they're not going to risk Gafford, who has been the team's starting center since being acquired from the Wizards via trade before the deadline. Gafford ends the regular season with averages of 11.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 78 percent from the field in 29 appearances (21 starts) with Dallas.