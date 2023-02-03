Bertans won't return to Thursday's game against the Pelicans due to a left calf strain.

Bertans was off to a hot start, draining three straight triples, but after converting his third three-pointer he limped off the court and went straight back to the locker room. He'll miss the remainder of Thursday's game, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Saturday's tilt with the Warriors. Bertans finished Thursday's contest with nine points (3-3 FG, 3-3 3Pt) and two rebounds.