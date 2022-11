Bertans (knee) wasn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game versus the Rockets.

Bertans seems poised to make his season debut against the Rockets after returning to practice Monday. While it is unclear what exactly Bertans' role will be, he averaged 5.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 13.9 minutes across 22 games for the Mavericks last season.