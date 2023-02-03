Bertans (left calf strain) will not return to Thursday's game.
Bertans was off to a hot start, draining three straight triples, but after converting his third 3-pointer he limped off the court and went straight back to the locker room. He'll miss the remainder of Thursday's game, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Saturday's tilt with the Warriors.
